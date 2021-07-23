Orcs Must Die 3 has emerged, grunting and jabbering, onto PC at long last. The light-hearted co-op game spent a year as a Google Stadia exclusive, but now that time is up and you can pulp all the green menaces you like in the first new title in the series since 2012.

If you’re unfamiliar with the series, Orcs Must Die is about ending the lives of orcs… lots of orcs. They come filing into your castle in waves, and it’s up to you (and possibly a few friends) to use traps and combat abilities to make sure none of them are left alive after an onslaught.

There’s a new story campaign to play through in Orcs Must Die 3, but developer Robot Entertainment says what you’ll mainly find is “more of everything.” There are new traps and weapons, more upgrades, better graphics – and lots and lots more orcs, naturally. You’ll also be able to take on the green hordes on the battlefield outside your castle in the new War Scenarios, which pit you against orcish armies hundreds strong.

Here’s a shiny new trailer:

Looks kinda fun, right? Like its predecessors, Orcs Must Die 3 is a mix of arcade action combat with a tower defence-flavoured strategy layer. Being outnumbered, it’s crucial to make use of the wide variety of available traps, preferably in the way that causes the most hilarious results.

Orcs Must Die 3 is now available on Steam.