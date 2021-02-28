Outriders is a Steam top seller based on preorders

An overgrown stone gateway, part of a long abandoned stone base of some kind

The Outriders demo became a quick hit after it went live earlier this week, and a lot of those players seem happy with what they saw. The co-op game has earned itself the seventh spot in this week’s Steam top sellers chart through preorders, a full month before release.

In case you’re unaware, Outriders is the new game from Bulletstorm developer People Can Fly, published by Square Enix. It’s a looter-shooter, sci-fi action-RPG game you can do alone, or with two other friends in a squad, and the current demo is a compromise after the full version had to be delayed from February to April 1.

Just above Outriders in the top ten is Stardew Valley – the farming game was 50% off to celebrate its five year anniversary, leading to a spike in sales. Persona 5 Strikers is taking up not one but two spots, at four and five, and Valheim holds onto number one, while Tale of Immortal slips from second to third. Baldur’s Gate 3 slides in at ninth, feeding off buzz from a new patch that adds druids, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Broken Fang sits in at tenth.

Here’s a trailer for Outriders:

Outriders’ endgame “expeditions” were revealed late last year. If you’re looking for something a little different, here’s all the other best new games to check out.

Anthony McGlynn

Updated:

Weekend news warrior and resident Irishman, Anthony is one of those naive Silent Hill fans you occasionally hear about. His byline's appeared in Variety, IGN, Ars Technica, TechRadar, Mashable, and more.

Read More
Pre-order Outriders

Promoted

Best cheap gaming PC 2021 – build a 1080p AMD rig for under $600

Best cheap gaming PC 2021 – build a 1080p AMD rig for under $600

What Total War: Warhammer 3 means for Warhammer: The Old World

What Total War: Warhammer 3 means for Warhammer: The Old World

The best free PC games

The best free PC games

About Powered by Network-N