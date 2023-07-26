Overwatch 2 is one of the biggest multiplayer games around, thanks to its diverse cast of heroes, unique gameplay, and its committed development team. Blizzard has poured its heart into the shooter, from the character creation to mechanics, making the sheer size of the Overwatch 2 fanbase come as no surprise. If you’re anything like me, then one of the first things you do when you find a new game you love is look up its merch, especially anything cute like a plush toy. Overwatch fans with similar tastes rise up, as Blizzard has just dropped the merch of our dreams.

If you have gotten into any of the Overwatch 2 anime lore, whether it be from the shorts on character backstories or the recent Genesis episodes, then you may have found yourself even further in love with the game and its cast.

Personally, Kiriko had one of my favorite animated shorts of all time, and it had a lot to do with little Akari and their special relationship. The plush fox toy was a symbol of that bond, and we can now own it ourselves thanks to Blizzard’s San Diego Comic-Con merchandise release.

The Overwatch 2 Akari’s Fox Plush is just $30 /£30, a small price to pay for eternal wholesome vibes. If you want some more general merch that is just as cute and shows off your love for the game, you can also opt to grab the Overwatch 2 Pachimari Plush for $25 / £30. The little onion boi is sure to steal your heart.

For those who value mystery, Blizzard is offering a blind plush pack for $12 / £15 that contains one randomly selected plush from a possibility of five different characters. Check out all of the Overwatch 2 SDCC merch options on the official store here, as well as some of the new Diablo 4 merch if you fancy something a little creepier. If you want something less cutesy, there are Funko figures and a Kiriko headband up for grabs, too.

If you love and want to know more about the game, be sure to check out our Overwatch 2 tier list for an overview of the best characters you can play right now. Kiriko is great, after all, but it’s good to branch out. Alternatively, look through our full in-depth guide on all of the Overwatch 2 characters if you want to know more about each hero and what they bring to the game.