Blizzard sets next Overwatch 2 reveal event time and date

If you’re waiting on news of Overwatch 2, then you’re in luck – Blizzard has announced the next Overwatch 2 reveal event time and date. The first Overwatch 2 beta saw a mixed response, with many players lamenting the singular addition of Sojourn as the only new entry to the roster of Overwatch 2 heroes. However, the development team at Blizzard has been fairly transparent so far with updates and feedback, and it is set to show off its next plans for the FPS game very soon.

The first Overwatch 2 public beta saw the game reaching record viewers on Twitch thanks to fans lining up for Twitch Drop beta keys to play the game themselves. Players were able to try out new hero Sojourn and the brand-new Push gameplay mode, along with major reworks to heroes such as Bastion, Orisa, and Doomfist – the latter of whom has been thriving in his newfound role as a tank hero.

The Overwatch team has also been experimenting with a number of more unique balance changes during their beta testing – including buffing Zenyatta with a beefy snap kick and allowing maligned flanking tank Roadhog to use his healing and hook abilities while cranking out his Whole Hog ultimate. The team at Blizzard says that “We’ve only just scratched the surface. This is the beginning of everything we have in store for the game.”

Overwatch 2 Reveal Event Time and Date

The next Overwatch 2 reveal event is set for June 16 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST. It will take place on the game’s official PlayOverwatch YouTube and Twitch channels, and is set to feature the next big update for the FPS hero shooter.

If you’re unsure how Overwatch 2 is changing from its predecessor, check out our guide to Overwatch 2 roles to get caught up in the run-up to the Overwatch 2 release date. We’ve also got a comprehensive Overwatch 2 tier list with all the top meta picks to ensure that you’re ready to top the scoreboards when the next public beta arrives.