How do you get carbon fiber in Palworld? This processed material is easily made at your base if you have the right resources, but it’s not immediately obvious unless you’ve unlocked the right equipment on the technology tree.

To craft Palworld carbon fiber, you’ll need to use our guide on how to find Palworld coal. You might be searching the Palworld map for a while, but we’ve got you covered, so don’t go out trekking unnecessarily.

How to get Palworld carbon fiber

You can get carbon fiber in Palworld by processing coal at the production assembly line, which is unlocked on the technology tree at level 28. It can also drop from defeating Jetragon or Shadowbeak.

You’ll need 2 x coal or 5 x charcoal to create carbon fiber on the production line assembly. Charcoal is the easier to come across of the two, but once you know where to find coal you can grab enough easily. Coal, however, is valuable for making refined ingot, so we’d still recommend using charcoal in this instance.

The production assembly line isn’t just useful for getting carbon fiber, it can also be used for creating circuit boards, polymer, nails, gunpowder, and more. All of this relies on a power generator to run it, for which you’ll need one of the Palworld Pals with the ability to generate electricity as one of its Palworld jobs.

If you’re not up for crafting carbon fiber, it can also drop from defeating Jetragon or Shadowbeak, although we’d argue this method would be much more dangerous than putting the grind in to unlock the production assembly line.

What to use Palworld carbon fiber for

You can use carbon fiber in Palworld for crafting:

Ultra Sphere

Giga Glider

Legendary Sphere

Electric Medicine Workbench

Electric Furnace

Giant Feed Bag

Large Feed Bag

Huge Feed Bag

Single-shot Sphere Launcher

Giga Grappling Gun

Pump-action Shotgun

Assault Rifle

Hyper Grappling Gun

Rocket Launcher

Homing Sphere Launcher

Now that you know where to find Palworld carbon fiber and how to produce it, as well as how it can be used, you might want to check out our guide to all of the Palworld bosses in order, as well as the best Palworld mods to really enhance your experience.