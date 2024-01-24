How to craft Palworld Cement

How do you craft Cement in Palworld? When it comes to constructing the perfect base, you’re going to want to build your future home out of something that’s going to last a long time. We’ve all heard the fable about the three little pigs, and you don’t want to make the same mistakes here, otherwise you don’t know who might huff and puff their way into your home.

Building the perfect base in Palworld is no easy task, you’re going to need to get your hands on several materials before you begin. Don’t worry if the RPG doesn’t let you craft the items you need right away, you might need to level up your character to earn Palworld Technology points first.

Palworld Cement requirements

You need to meet three requirements before you can craft Palworld Cement:

Reach level 19 on the Technology tree.

Have access to a High Quality Workbench.

Acquire 50x Stone, 1x Bone, and 1x Pal Fluids.

Once you’ve met these requirements, head to your workbench with the correct materials to start crafting Palworld Cement. Each crafting cycle grants you 10x Cement, and you’re going to need quite a lot if you plan on kitting your base out with strong walls.

Where to find Stone

Stone can be found almost anywhere in the world as a loose material and you can speed up the process by mining rocks using a pickaxe. Take this process one step further by building a Stone Pit at your base to generate stone while you go out filling up your Paldeck.

Where to find Bone

The only way to acquire Bone is to defeat or capture specific Pals. Here’s a list of the Pals that drop Bones: Anubis, Bushi, Cawgnito, Gorirat, Loupmoon, Maraith, Rushoar, Vanwyrm, Vanwyrm Cryst, Verdash, and Vixy.

Where to find Pal Fluids

Similarly to Bone, you can only acquire Pal Fluids by defeating Water Pals. Take a look at our Palworld Paldeck guide to discover which Water Pals drop Pal Fluid.

There you have it, that’s all you need to craft Palworld Cement. If you’re struggling to find specific items, we have a Palworld resources guide that should make this process considerably easier. We also have a list of the best Palworld mods that you can use to drastically improve your gameplay experience.