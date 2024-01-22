Palworld is taking over the entire gaming universe right now. It’s smashed Steam records, pulled in millions of players, and blown past most of its contemporaries to become the hottest game on the planet. While Pocketpair’s survival and crafting hit seemingly can’t get any better, if you’re having trouble with Palworld flying or just want to overhaul the visuals, then the day you’ve been waiting for is finally here. Palworld mods are now live, and the first batch of community-made tweaks and improvements is incredibly promising.

First up, the appropriately named ‘Remove Flying Stamina Cost’ by ‘Vucksacha’ is essential. If you want to explore the Palworld map at total leisure, without having to stop and rest your mount, this is a fundamental tweak that makes the entirety of Palworld that much more fluid and playable.

Likewise, there are already a handful of visual, performance, and gameplay tweaks available, allowing you to improve Palworld’s graphics and tune spawn rates, health consumption, and other variables to your heart’s content. You can get all of these over at Nexus Mods right this second.

Pocketpair says it is currently addressing more than 50,000 Palworld bug reports and related tickets. With a higher concurrent player record than even Elden Ring, and more players in a 24-hour period than Counter-Strike 2, it’s clear Palworld is a massive success. Best get to grips with all those Palworld dungeons.

