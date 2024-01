How to ride Palworld mounts

How do you ride Palworld mounts? Palpagos Island is fairly expansive, and setting off into the wilds on foot can be a daunting prospect. Sure, fast travel points certainly help to speed exploration along, but they’re not much use when you come up against vast mountains or gangs of high-level poachers and Pals. That’s where Palworld mounts come in.

A Palworld mount is your best bet for navigating Palpagos Island, allowing you to dash past free-roaming Palworld bosses and soar over mountains in Palworld with ease. They can also help you reach rare Palworld resources such as Lifmunk Effigies, so you can level up fast in the open-world game. If all that sounds like a dream, here’s how to unlock a Palworld mount.

How to ride mounts in Palworld

To unlock Palworld mounts, you must unlock the ridable Pal’s saddle from the Technology tree and craft it at a Pal Gear Workbench. Acquire the saddle from the workbench to unlock the corresponding Pal’s ‘Ride’ Pal Power.

Palworld Pals come in all shapes and sizes, so it should be no surprise that only a select few can be ridden. You must also have caught the relevant Pal before its saddle becomes available to unlock from the Palworld Technology tree. Like all craftable items in the survival game, different saddles require different Palworld resources before you can begin to create them.

All Palword mounts

Here’s every Palworld mount and how to unlock them:

Pal Mount Technology

Rushoar

Rushoar Saddle (Tier 6) Melpaca Melpaca Saddle (Tier 7) Celaray Celeray’s Gloves (Tier 7) Direhowl Direhowl’s Saddled Harness (Tier 9) Surfent Surfent Saddle (Tier 10) Eikthyrdeer Eikthyrdeer Saddle (Tier 12) Grintale Grintale Saddle (Tier 13) Chillet Chillet Saddle (Tier 13) Sweepa Sweepa Saddle (Tier 14) Univolt Univolt Saddle (Tier 14) Nitewing Nitewing Saddle (Tier 15) Arsox Arsox Saddle (Tier 16) Broncherry Broncherry Saddle (Tier 20) Vanwyrm Vanwyrm Saddle (Tier 21) Elphidran Elphidran Saddle (Tier 21) Kingpaca Kingpaca Saddle (Tier 22) Maraith Maraith Saddle (Tier 23) Aquadon Terra Aquadon Terra Saddle (Tier 24) Azurobe Azurobe Saddle (Tier 24) Eikthyrdeer Terra Eikthyrdeer Terra Saddle (Tier 25) Fenglope Fenglope Saddle (Tier 26) Rayhound Rayhound Saddle (Tier 26) Water Broncherry Water Broncherry Saddle (27) Mammorest Mammorest Saddle (Tier 28) Dinossum Lux Dinossum Lux Saddle (Tier 29) Reindrix Reindrix Saddle (Tier 29) Pyrin Pyrin Saddle (Tier 30) Reptyro Reptyro Saddle (Tier 31) Blazehowl Blazehowl Saddle (Tier 32) Helzephyr Helzephyr Saddle (Tier 33) Dark Pyrin Dark Pyrin Saddle (Tier 33) Beakon Beakon Saddle (Tier 34) Dark Kingferno Dark Kingferno Saddle (Tier 35) Quivern Quivern Saddle (Tier 36) Ragnahawk Ragnahawk Saddle (Tier 37) Ice Reptyro Ice Reptyro Saddle (Tier 37) Blazamut Blazamut Saddle (Tier 38) Jormuntide Jormuntide Saddle (Tier 39) Suzaku Suzaku Saddle (Tier 40) Vanwyrm Cryst Vanwyrm Cryst Saddle (Tier 41) Ice Kingpaca Ice Kingpaca Saddle (Tier 42) Water Suzaku Water Suzaku Saddle (Tier 43) Jormuntide Ignis Jormuntide Ignis Saddle (Tier 43) Wumpo Wumpo Saddle (Tier 44) Wumpo Botan Wumpo Botan Saddle (Tier 45) Mammorest Mammorest Cryst Saddle (Tier 45) Astegon Astegon Saddle (Tier 47) Shadowbeak Shadowbeak Saddle (Tier 47) Frostalilion Frostalilion Saddle (Tier 48)

Now that you know all the Palworld mounts and how to ride them, be sure to keep our Palworld map on hand as you set off into the great unknown. We also recommend brushing up on Palworld breeding and Palworld evolution if you’d prefer to stand out from the crowd with Palworld variations. Finally, take a look at our Palworld review for our own thoughts on Pocketpair’s Poké-like.