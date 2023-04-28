Pancake Empire Tower Tycoon codes May 2023

What are the new Pancake Empire Tower Tycoon codes? If you’re just making a start in this fantastical, strategic, and colourful Roblox tycoon game, you may be on the hunt for some freebies to expedite the growth of your pancake empire. Luckily for you, we’ve compiled a list of the latest rewards and the codes you’ll need to redeem to earn them, and we’ll keep our list updated to ensure you never miss out.

New Pancake Empire Tower Tycoon codes

Here are all the active Pancake Empire Tycoon codes:

ExtraYumYums – free yumyums

– free yumyums ObbyBoost10 – free obby boost

We’ll add any expired codes to another list down below once they’re no longer active.

How do I redeem Pancake Empire Tower Tycoon codes?

If you’re struggling to redeem the latest Pancake Empire Tower Tycoon codes, simply follow the step-by-step instructions below:

Launch Pancake Empire Tycoon via the game’s official Roblox page.

Once in the game, click on the promo codes icon at the top of the screen.

Once the redemption box has opened up, copy and paste a code from the list above into the box, then hit the ‘Claim!’ button.

Your rewards will then unlock automatically.

How do I get more Pancake Empire Tycoon codes?

So far, all of the Pancake Empire Tycoon codes have dropped within the description of the game’s official Roblox page. Developer Fidelity has already promised another code once the game passes 5k likes, which shouldn’t take too long at all.

