Paths to Immortality codes May 2023

What are the new Paths to Immortality codes? Paths to Immortality is an incremental RPG game that gives you complete freedom to attain immortality in whatever way you choose. You can set out on your journey entirely alone, or align yourself with a sect in order to better harness your affinities. That said, achieving immortality is no easy task, and you may be on the hunt for the latest Paths of Immortality codes to elevate yourself from humble farmhand to seasoned cultivator. That’s where we come in.

While Paths to Immortality is currently in alpha, its sheer scope means it’s already making some big waves in the Roblox community. Consequently, Paths to Immortality codes are in high demand, and we’ve undertaken our own journey to find and test all the rumored codes for one of the best RPG games to burst onto the scene. Here’s what we found.

New Paths to Immortality codes

After extensive testing, we can confirm that there are currently no active Paths to Immortality codes – however, we know from experience that the best Roblox games eventually receive their own exclusive codes, and we anticipate that these will soon arrive in Path of Immortality as well.

How to redeem Paths to Immortality codes

While there are no Paths to Immortality codes currently available, we already know how to redeem them once codes do become available. Here are some step-by-step instructions so you can be fully prepared once Paths of Immortality codes become available:

Launch Paths to Immortality from its official Roblox page

Select Chat on the right-hand side of the user interface

Press / to access the chat box

Copy and paste the code into the text box

Press enter to successfully redeem your Paths to Immortality code

That’s everything you need to know about Paths to Immortality codes for the time being, but be sure to check back regularly for all the latest codes as they become available. In the meantime, we’ve collected (and tested) all the latest Doors codes, Project Mugetsu codes, and Shinobi Life 2 codes if you’re looking for a change of pace. We’ve also got the best Roblox music codes that you can jam to while playing.