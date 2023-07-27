Payday 3 is currently one of the most highly anticipated upcoming FPS games. Between its silly humor and thrilling premise, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Payday 3‘s launch. If you’re excited to take on new heists with your friends, then you may not have to wait much longer, as Starbreeze is soon hosting a closed beta for Payday 3. While you aren’t guaranteed to get in, everyone is free to apply and sign up for a chance to experience the third entry in the iconic Payday series on Steam.

The closed beta for Payday 3 will include some of the most iconic features from the first two games. You can expect to play as the original gang, including Chains, Dallas, Hoxton, and Wolf. Each clown-masked icon is playable, coming with a unique skill set. The closed beta will also see you play through the classic No Rest for the Wicked heist, giving you a chance to test your stealth skill for quick cash.

All difficulties will be playable during the beta, with the level cap standing at Infamy Level 22 and Weapon Level Progression at 8. You can sign up for a chance to be selected on Steam here by clicking to request access, or you can go directly to the official Payday 3 website here to try and get in. The Payday 3 closed beta will take place between Wednesday, August 2, and Monday, August 7.

With the Payday 3 release date just on the horizon, the technical closed beta is a great way for you to get a taste of what new features to expect from the third entry, and a good way for the developers to better understand how the game will run with players online. Judging from the recent Starbreeze interview, Payday 3 is repackaging much of what makes the series so great while blending it with some new, bigger, and better changes.

If you are just excited about the heist game’s upcoming fall launch as much as we are, make sure your PC is prepared by checking out the full Payday 3 system requirements. You can also look through a few of our favorite crime games to live out your wildest bank-robbing dreams right now while you wait to don the iconic clown mask once more.