PUBG and Call of Duty weirdly full of Neymar Jr as World Cup lifts off

PUBG and Call of Duty, the battle royale games from Krafton and Infinity Ward, are both featuring PSG and Brazil player Neymar Jr right now, as World Cup 2022 lifts off alongside Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

As we have reported previously, Neymar loves videogames – he’s taken part in various PUBG competitions, and occasionally streams the multiplayer shooter over on Twitch. In homage to his surprisingly devout fandom, PUBG update 20.2 launches a new Neymar collaboration, with billboards, in-game decor, and care packages all bearing the PSG and Brazil striker’s likeness strewn across every map. Deston will also go back into the normal map pool as of the next PUBG update, with vehicle spawns being rebalanced also across the whole game.

Thus, PUBG becomes the second multiplayer shooter to feature Neymar this month, as the footballer is also now playable in Call of Duty. New Modern Warfare 2 operator packs let you take control of the number 10, complete with his own personalised outfit, weapon loadout, and execution move. Paul Pogba and Lionel Messi are also dropping into the FPS game, as the world of football works the common ground between online shooter fans and World Cup devotees.

It’s a bit weird, quite frankly. Of all the things that might improve or liven up PUBG and CoD, the introduction of PSG and Brazilian striker Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior probably appears on the latter half of the list. Nevertheless, it’s not the strangest videogame tie-in I’ve ever seen. That prize goes to Microsoft, which to mark the launch of Halo 2, printed an official Master Chief condom. And no, I’m not making that up.

