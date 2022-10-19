Modern Warfare 2 operators generally serve two purposes in a Call of Duty game, as they carry narrative weight in the campaign, but perhaps most importantly, they serve as your character model when playing multiplayer, or when dropping in a game of Warzone.

Buying skins in Call of Duty is big business for Activision, and now that a third-person mode is being added to Modern Warfare 2, you’ll be able to actually see who you’re playing as. This puts extra weight on character cosmetics, so here are the operators available on Modern Warfare’s release, and which faction they belong to.

Every operator in Modern Warfare 2

There will be two main factions in Modern Warfare 2 when it releases, the SpecGRU and KorTac, with the former containing fan favourites like Ghost and Soap. KorTAC will fill in as the campaign’s antagonists, much like the OpFor in the original Modern Warfare.

18 operators can be unlocked by playing the campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops, with an additional four being available for those who preordered the Vault edition of the game. Here’s every operator and which faction they belong to:

SpecGRU

SpecGRU I

Gromsko

Luna

Konig

Gus

Zimo

Kleo

Reyes

Nova

Chuy

Price (Pre-order)

Ghost (Pre-order)

Soap (Pre-order)

Farah (Pre-order)

KorTAC

KorTAC I

Calisto

Conor

Konig

Roze

Stiletto

Zero

Oni

Fender

Horangi

Hutch

Aksel

Note that each faction has a self-titled operator. These serve as their default soldier and can be customised to create a more personalised avatar if none of the other options take your fancy.

That’s everything we know about the Modern Warfare 2 operators and factions so far. No doubt there will be an influx of new playable characters and purchasable skins once the game is released. For more Call of Duty content, we have Modern Warfare 2 DLC expansion and map packs speculation, and if you’re planning your strategies ahead of time, this guide on perks, packages, and how the new system works should give you the information you need to dominate the battlefield.