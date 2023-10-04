PowerWash Simulator VR release date revealed

Originally revealed during the June Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, PowerWash Simulator VR finally has a solid release date, and it’s not too far away. This indie darling took the world by storm when it first released and now it’s heading into the virtual world, and we can’t think of a more perfect fit.

Arriving on the Meta Quest 3, 2, and Pro, on November 2, this quirky hit is sure to find a new lease of life in virtual reality and will debut already established as one of the best VR games of 2023.

Pre-orders for the game are now live and you can even bag some sweet ‘Cat-Proof’ gloves as a bonus. These are, of course, not a physical pre-order bonus despite our wishes to actually own a pair. PowerWash Simulator VR will cost $19.99 / £19.99 at launch.

If you’re worried that PowerWash Simulator VR is arriving a little late and might be light on content, fear not, as developer FuturLab has already laid out content plans for Back to the Future and Warhammer 40,000 expansion levels arriving before the end of the year.

Content that has already been released is not confirmed to be included in the base VR edition, but we expect it will still be available to purchase separately. So, if you’re keen to clean up Bikini Bottom, Lara Croft’s Mansion, or a mini version of Midgard, you’re in luck.

PowerWash Simulator VR will also include co-op multiplayer so you can team up to tackle some of the biggest jobs in the game. Sitting and standing modes are supported, so if you’re struggling for space, just take a seat and blast away.

Keen to join the VR revolution but not sure where to start? Check out our list of the best VR headsets you can buy in 2023 and see which one is right for you.