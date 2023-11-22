Nobody still has any real idea when the Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake is coming from Ubisoft. Like the KOTOR remake, it’s been on ice, delayed, and waiting in the shadows for far too long. Hopefully not for much longer though, as Ubisoft celebrates the game’s 20th anniversary, gives an update, and makes the original so cheap on Steam you’d be doing yourself a disservice not adding it to your library.

So let’s break it down. The Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake doesn’t have a release date yet, but Ubisoft has given us an update on the upcoming PC game, and it looks like good news this time.

“As you know, the passionate team at Ubisoft Montréal is reimagining this legendary story, and we are glad to announce today that the project has passed an important internal milestone and development is progressing.”

That’s not bad news, but considering we don’t know what this internal milestone is and are still waiting for more, Ubisoft’s sign-off of “We look forward to sharing more in the future” is the best we’ll get right now.

With The Sands of Time Remake delayed, then delayed again, and delayed one more time for good measure since it was revealed, I’d say this is great by comparison.

If you can’t wait and either want to revisit the classic or play it for the first time on Steam, though, you’re in luck. A Steam sale is seeing most of the series, but the original The Sands of Time especially, made cheaper than it was before.

Until Tuesday, November 28 you can grab the original 2003 Prince of Persia The Sands of Time for 80%, so expect to pay $1.99 / £1.71 for the game for a limited time. You can buy the game now, or get a bundle of five of the modern entries in the series at a big discount too, for $8.95 / £7.70 instead. If you want even more we’ve got the best Black Friday deals for you, and there’s a lot.

With this remake still a ways off, I’m more excited about the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown release date than anything. The side-scrolling Metroidvania take on the series looks fantastic, and is being made by the same team behind Rayman Legends – one of the best platformers of all time and a contender for my favorite game.

All in all it’s a great time to be a Prince of Persia fan then, but while you wait for what’s next we’ve got a breakdown of some of the best platform games available right now, alongside some truly great action-adventure games too.

