All Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Moon Gatherer locations

Where is the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Moon Gatherer? This strange little man is convinced that the moon has been stolen, and he’s dead set on retrieving the broken pieces to restore it to its rightful place in the sky. Whether you believe him or not, he needs your help to keep him out of trouble on his travels. Assisting the Moon Gatherer is well worth the effort since it nets you an additional healing potion upgrade, which is guaranteed to help when solving puzzles or beating bosses.

Thankfully, this PoP The Lost Crown side quest follows the same path as the action-adventure game’s story, so you can easily swing by each location as you go. We’ve managed to track the Moon Gatherer down in all five locations in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, and with our directions to hand, you won’t even need to look for the telltale blue crescent moon that signals he’s nearby. Here’s where to find the Moon Gatherer and claim your reward.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Moon Gatherer locations

The Moon Gatherer can be found in the following five locations:

The Sacred Archives

The Depths

Sunken Village

Pit of Eternal Sands

Temple of Silence

Moon Gatherer location #1 – The Sacred Archives

The Moon Gatherer’s first location is technically where you first encounter him in The Sacred Archives. Take the stairs down to the lower level and pass through the doorway to the left of the moon mark. Destroy the wooden barrier to access the next room containing the Moon Gatherer. Starting the quest will reward you with the Dragon King amulet, one of the best PoP The Lost Crown amulets in the platform game.

Moon Gatherer location #2 – The Depths

Head right from Fariba, and use the handholds to navigate around the spinning spike wheels to enter the flooded area in which the Moon Gatherer is trapped. Pull the two switches at either side of the room, then drop down to the bottom right. The Moon Gatherer is located behind a closed sewer pipe blocked by debris. Destroy it, and he’ll pop out unharmed.

Moon Gatherer location #3 – Sunken Harbor

This time around the Moon Gatherer has retreated up a broken mast to avoid the giant crab that’s taken up residence in the area. Defeat the crab and speak to the Moon Gatherer to coax him back down to safety.

Moon Gatherer location #4 – Pit of Eternal Sands

The Moon Gatherer can be found behind the same hidden wall as the PoP The Lost Crown Mystery Chest in this biome. Head to the two wooden platforms on the way to the Wak-Wak Tree, but don’t proceed downwards. Instead, head left and break the hidden wall to reveal the Moon Gatherer trapped in a vase. Break the vase to free him and continue his quest line.

Moon Gatherer location #5 – Tower of Silence

The Moon Gatherer has hidden himself away in a large wooden chest in this area. Navigate the boulders and platforms down to the lower level to free him.

Now that you’ve tracked down the Moon Gatherer, it’s time to turn your attention to collecting the PoP The Lost Crown Spirited Sand Jars for even more rewards. There are also plenty of elusive PoP The Lost Crown lore collectibles for completionists to track down, though you might want to check out our Prince of Persia The Lost Crown review before hitting the trails of Mount Qaf.