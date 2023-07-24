How to unlock the Remnant 2 Explorer archetype

How do you unlock the Remnant 2 Explorer archetype? Remnant 2 is an unthinkably huge game thanks to its random mechanics, and there are a bunch of hidden archetypes, or classes, snuck inside the campaign and its various worlds. One of those is the Explorer, which grants you the ability to sniff out the most valuable items.

The Explorer class is all about finding the most valuable items throughout all Remnant 2 worlds, even some that might not appear otherwise – so it’s a pretty enviable archetype. If you want to be able to hunt around with the Explorer’s added bonuses, either as your only class or with dual archetypes unlocked, you need to know how to unlock it in game as it’s not available from the off. So, for one of the best Remnant 2 classes for loot gathering, here’s how to earn the Explorer class.

Be warned, there are spoilers ahead…

How to find the Explorer class in Remnant 2

To get the Remnant 2 Explorer archetype, obtain the Broken Compass by defeating Annihilation, the campaign’s final boss. Take the Broken Compass to Wallace in Ward 13, who can craft it into the Golden Compass engram.

Because you need to complete the game and defeat Annihilation to earn the Explorer engram, you can’t play as an Explorer on your first playthrough. However, if you know you want to add the Explorer class to your character build as soon as possible, it might be best to power through the campaign as quickly as possible, heading back into your worlds, and those you have yet to discover, once you’ve achieved it.

For Wallace to craft the Golden Compass, you need, in total:

Broken Compass

1,000 Scrap

Ten Luminite Crystals

Explorer skills and perks

Skills

Plainswalker: increases movement speed and reduces stamina cost for the entire party for a set time.

increases movement speed and reduces stamina cost for the entire party for a set time. Fortune Hunter: increase the Explorer’s treasure sense to reveal special items to allies within range.

increase the Explorer’s treasure sense to reveal special items to allies within range. Gold Digger: forces the user to dig into the ground, resulting in a fountain springing out, granting one of the following random buffs for the fountain’s duration. Increased damage Damage reduction Health regeneration Haste

forces the user to dig into the ground, resulting in a fountain springing out, granting one of the following random buffs for the fountain’s duration.

Perks

Scavenger: grants stacks for pickups, which slightly increase damage dealt for a short time. Additional stacks grant a longer duration, up to 60 seconds and a maximum of five stacks.

grants stacks for pickups, which slightly increase damage dealt for a short time. Additional stacks grant a longer duration, up to 60 seconds and a maximum of five stacks. Metal Detector: increases the ammo, currency, and scrap drop rate chance for your entire party.

increases the ammo, currency, and scrap drop rate chance for your entire party. Prospector: Relic Fragments dropped by the Explorer only are of a higher quality.

Relic Fragments dropped by the Explorer only are of a higher quality. Self Discovery: instantly fills Scavenger perk stacks and reduces stack decay when you use a Relic.

Prime Perk

Lucky: grants a chance to spawn additional items and rarer drops when defeating stronger enemies.

Trait

Swiftness: increases movement speed but a small amount, increasing with the archetype level.

So now there’s even more reason to complete the tough campaign, and start casually adventuring with the Remnant 2 Explorer archetype. Of course, Annihilation is just one of many Remnant 2 bosses, some of which you’ll only come across when you reroll your world. To tackle them and Annihilation, make sure you have the best Remnant 2 weapons equipped, as well as the best traits. You can always reset Remnant 2 trait points if you’ve misallocated any.