How to unlock the Remnant 2 Ritualist Scythe

How do you unlock the Remnant 2 Ritualist Scythe? The Forgotten Commune is likely the first side dungeon you explore in The Awakened King DLC, so the odds are high that you’ve picked up a quest item or two while defeating the optional bosses that lurk within. The Scythe Blade and Scythe Hilt seem like a natural fit – in fact, their item descriptions even hint that “if you can reunite them, you’ll have a brutal new weapon to add to your collection.” But how do you actually do that?

Well, it’s more straightforward than you might think – you don’t even have to return to Ward 13. When reunited in the action-adventure game, these two quest items form the best melee weapon for the Remnant 2 Ritualist thanks to its unique Remnant 2 mod, which allows you to inflict more damage to enemies suffering from negative status effects. So, if you want to expand your Remnant 2 arsenal with weapons unique to the Remnant 2 Awakened King DLC, here’s how to unlock the Ritualist Scythe.

How to unlock the Ritualist Scythe

You can unlock the Ritualist Scythe in Remnant 2 by combining the Scythe Blade and the Scythe Hilt together from your inventory.

To retrieve the Scythe Blade and the Scythe Hilt, you must first defeat the two Befouled Altars in The Forgotten Commune. The first Befouled Altar is located on the path from the left of the checkpoint, on the level below the large platform. The second is located along the sewer tunnel to the left of Elowen, the only NPC in the Forgotten Commune.

Once the Scythe Blade and Scythe Hilt quest items are in your possession, open your inventory and inspect the Scythe Hilt. Rotate it so the base of the hilt is facing toward you and interact with it when prompted to open your collection of quest items. Select the Scythe Blade to combine the two and unlock the Ritualist Scythe.

Now that you have the Ritualist Scythe, feel free to experiment with Remnant 2 dual archetypes that can make the most of it alongside the Ritualist, such as the melee-focused Challenger. If you’re looking for raw firepower, check out the best Remnant 2 weapons to help you take on the all-powerful Remnant 2 bosses and come out of the Remnant 2 One True King boss fight relatively unscathed.