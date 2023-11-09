The Remnant 2 Ritualist has just been revealed, and I already can’t wait to play it. Arriving with the upcoming The Awakened King DLC, this next Remnant 2 archetype is a master of status effects, able to apply and spread all manner of detrimental debuffs to its foes. If you like to lean into putting your enemies at a disadvantage, then the Ritualist looks to be the class for you.

With the Remnant 2 The Awakened King release date just around the corner, developer Gunfire Games lifts the lid on the newest addition to one of the best co-op games this year. The Ritualist archetype is “a master of pain and suffering” that specializes in applying status effects to tear through your enemies, making it a fine addition to the Remnant 2 roster.

Remnant 2 is up there as one of my favorite games this year, but one thing I’ve noticed coming from its predecessor is that I haven’t made as much use of the various effects such as bleeding, burning, corroded, overloaded, and slow. The Ritualist, then, is perhaps one of the most exciting additions possible, and a surefire addition to the best Remnant 2 classes.

Starting out, its prime perk is ‘Vile,’ which makes enemies more susceptible to status damage, and causes them to spread any applied status effects to nearby enemies upon death. That’s already a huge boon that has me completely reconsidering my build, and I’m already dreaming of the potential Remnant 2 dual archetype combinations that are possible.

The Ritualist abilities sound even more powerful. ‘Eruption’ detonates nearby enemies, with bonus damage to those already suffering from status effects. ‘Miasma’ lets you instantly apply the bleeding, burning, overloaded, and corroded effects to all enemies within range. Finally, ‘Deathwish’ applies a curse to the Ritualist themselves, causing your health to drain constantly and blocking standard healing, but in return grants you a big damage buff and a powerful lifesteal effect.

Gunfire Games also confirms that you’ll be able to play Remnant 2 DLC without buying it, although you won’t be able to use any of the new gear you get until you’ve paid for the expansion. That means you’ll almost certainly need to buy in to access the Ritualist, but from what we’ve seen here I’m already more than sold.

Remnant 2 The Awakened King releases Tuesday November 14. It’ll be available on Steam and the Epic Games store, and is included for players who own the Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition. Two more DLCs are on the way, and Gunfire Games tells PCGamesN that we can expect new Yaesha and N’Erud content as part of the upcoming releases.

