How to unlock the Remnant 2 Awakened King DLC

How do you unlock the Remnant 2 DLC? The Awakened King is the first installment in a trilogy of additional Remnant 2 story content promised by developer Gunfire Games following its initial launch, and players who purchased the Ultimate Edition can

Many soulslike games have elected to follow in the footsteps of Dark Souls’ own famously obscure DLC unlock requirements. Thankfully, we spoke to principal designer Ben Cureton and principal level designer Cindy To during a preview ahead of the Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC release date in order to ascertain what the unlock method for The Awakened King would entail. As our glowing Remnant 2 review attests, the base content of Gunfire Games’ looter shooter is “primed for DLC”, so here’s how to access it.

How to unlock The Awakened King DLC

Remnant 2 players who have already completed Losomn for the first time can access The Awakened King DLC via Adventure Mode, which is accessible from the World Stone’s main menu.

“It’s a one-time pick that will allow you to experience all the new content,” Ben Cureton confirms. “You don’t have to keep rerolling to find everything.” Thanks to the procedural nature of the action-adventure game, it’ll take multiple playthroughs in order to experience absolutely everything that Remnant 2’s DLC has to offer.

If you’re new to Remnant 2 or otherwise haven’t completed Losomn before picking up the DLC, “it’ll be seamlessly woven into the game,” Cureton clarifies. “You might get it first, last, you might not get it at all – it’s just like any other biome.”

This straightforward method to unlock The Awakened King DLC is certainly reassuring when taking into account the process to unlock the Remnant 2 Archon archetype, which involved data mining and a considerable amount of community collaboration just to find it.

