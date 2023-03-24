Compared to the original, the Resident Evil 4 Remake chapters are spread out a lot further. The story still follows the same beats as the original game, for the most part, anyway, but some extended sequences and new tweaks make it necessary for the game to add additional chapters. Heck, some throwaway boss fights and sequences in the remake are now entirely different, and if we’re being honest, a lot more fun.

So for those wanting to know how long Resident Evil 4 Remake is, we have a list showing the distribution of the Resident Evil 4 Remake chapters. This can help those searching for all the collectibles, such as the Resident Evil 4 Remake blue medallions, to complete all the Resident Evil 4 Remake achievements. Since you can’t return to each section afterwards, we have a short rundown of how the game splits chapters across the main story.

How many chapters are in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

There are a total of 16 chapters in Resident Evil 4 Remake. The increased number of chapters means that there are more opportunities to save. For those wanting to know how the chapters are distributed compared to the original game, here is a list:

Chapters 1-6 – take place in the village.

– take place in the village. Chapters 7-13 – take place in the castle.

– take place in the castle. Chapters 14-16 – take place on the island.

To avoid spoilers, we’re not mentioning how each section concludes, but if you’ve played the original game, you should know how these Resident Evil 4 Remake chapters play out from those descriptions. Knowing this can help you with future challenges in one of the best PC games, such as trying to get the coveted Resident Evil 4 Remake S Rank to get the best Resident Evil 4 Remake unlockables. You can also find a few Resident Evil 4 Remake mods to make your next playthrough more unconventional with enemy reskins or a new custom costume.