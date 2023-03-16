Resident Evil 4 VR will be available at launch, thanks to mods

With the Resident Evil 4 Remake release date just around the corner, the Capcom horror game is already being transformed thanks to RE4 mods. New skins for Leon Kennedy are one thing. But now we can go behind the eyes (and slick, ‘90s curtains) of the bingo-loving action man thanks to Resident Evil 4 VR, which you can already sample via the Chainsaw demo and should be fully integrated once Resident Evil 4 Remake arrives proper.

Built by ‘Praydog,’ the developer behind Fortnite VR and Hogwarts Legacy VR, the aptly named ‘REFramework’ offers virtual-reality support for every game running on Capcom’s latest RE Engine, which includes Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Village, the remakes of RE 2 and RE 3 – and now, Resident Evil 4. Although the mod only supports headsets and not full motion controls, it means that Resident Evil 4 Remake VR, at least in some form, will be playable at launch. You can see it in action below:

Even compared to its superlative, 2005 namesake, the combat in RE4 Remake is seriously intense. The idea of taking on the village, the cabin defence sequence, or the dreaded castle water room in first-person is a chilling, but thrilling one.

On the other hand, I quite like the idea of looking Salazar right in the eye when I pop him one – that guy is seriously annoying.

REFramework is available totally free from Praydog’s own site. Alternatively, you might want to see what the gruesome survival game looks like with those classic, RE fixed camera angles.

Ahead of launch day, make sure your PC is up to scratch with the full Resident Evil 4 system requirements. You might also be asking ‘how long is Resident Evil 4?’ or maybe ‘is Resident Evil 4 Steam Deck compatible?’ We’ve got all the answers you need.