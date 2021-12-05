Resident Evil Netflix live-action teaser pulled for teasing nothing too early

The first teaser trailer for the Resident Evil live-action Netflix series has appeared online. The trailer was released by Netflix but was pulled – although not before fans got ahold of it – as it reveals that the Resident Evil series will probably have a zombie dog in it.

The live-action Resident Evil series coming from Netflix was revealed back in 2019 and is supposedly based in the same continuity as either the Milla Jovovich movies or this month’s Welcome To Raccoon City reboot – none of which are particularly well-loved by critics. The series will contain eight one-hour episodes in its initial season and may even be split across two time periods and locations.

The live-action show is entirely separate from the other Resident Evil Netflix series that debuted earlier this year in July – the CGI-animated Infinite Darkness, which is actually set in the same continuity as the games and features Resident Evil 2 protagonists Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield hanging around the White House.

There’s still not a lot of solid information about the live-action series, and the first teaser – which you can see below – isn’t really much help. It shows one of the series’ iconic zombie dogs walk out of the darkness, bark a bit, and then the new logo appears. There isn’t even a rough release date, so it’s a mystery why it was pulled – unless it was supposed to debut at the Game Awards this week, perhaps.

As for Resident Evil in games, Resident Evil Village is actually nominated for a few things at the Game Awards – and we’ll hopefully hear more about the promised DLC at the event too.