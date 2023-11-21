What are the Roblox system requirements? It may be strange to think of Roblox as a game that could be demanding to your gaming PC, but just like Minecraft, evolution over the years has called for a keen eye to be cast over its requirements.

Roblox continues to be one of if not the biggest game in the world right now, and to many people, it’s one of the best games you can play for its versatility alone. But what hardware do you need to play it?

Fortunately, the Roblox minimum requirements could likely be achieved by hardware that is well over a decade old. You only need an Intel Celeron D 430 CPU and an AMD Radeon 9500 GPU. When we said old hardware, we meant it. That AMD GPU was released in 2003! You also only need 1GB of RAM, which most smart fridges probably have nowadays.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Celeron D 430 Intel Core i3 2120 GPU AMD Radeon 9500 AMD Radeon R7 240 RAM 1GB 4GB Storage 1GB 4GB

The Roblox recommended specs don’t exactly ramp up the intensity either, thankfully. You need an Intel Core i3 2120 paired with an AMD Radeon R7 240. You will, however, need to quadruple your RAM to 4GB to meet the recommended requirements.

Rather surprisingly, the Roblox download size is just 1GB, although anywhere up to 4GB is recommended in order to make the most of the launcher. Given the popularity of the game, and the fact that it’s available on just about every platform, including the Meta Quest 3, we expected the file size to be a little larger. The good news is that you won’t need one of the best SSDs for gaming to run it as a regular HDD should do you just fine.

