How long is Saints Row – full mission list

How long is Saints Row? We’ve got the details on the full mission list, all side quests, and how long it takes to go from zero to hero in Santo Ileso

How long is Saints Row mission list: the player character is wearing a purple shirt and jacket, and holding a gun. She is walking through a car park with Neenah and Kev, who are also holding guns, and Eli, who is holding a duffel bag.
Published:

Saints Row

How long is Saints Row? Like other similar open-world games such as GTA 5, it’s easy to get sucked into driving like a maniac through the traffic-clogged streets, endlessly shooting at cops and other gang members, or taking on every side activity available.

However, before long, you’ll probably start wondering ‘just how long is Saints Row’, or more specifically, its campaign. Check out our Saints Row guide if you’re just getting started, but for now, here are all the details on how long the game is, along with all of the Saints Row missions.

How long is Saints Row mission list: an Idol collective is wearing a neon pink suit and a black shirt with a blue tie and backpack. His cat-earred helmet has an LCD display, showing a skull with horns. Several more Idols surround him, all with similarly coloured but more casual clothes.

Saints Row length

If you don’t spend too much time wandering around the Saints Row map aimlessly, it should take 18-20 hours to complete the main story missions. If you’re just aiming to blitz through the story, you can likely shave a few hours off this, but this is the length you’re looking at for a first, casual playthrough.

This also doesn’t take into account the Saints Row criminal ventures. How quickly these last depends heavily on which venture tasks you fully complete. Due to this, it takes a lot longer to beat Saints Row in its entirety, as there are many side missions, criminal ventures, and collectibles to find.

How long is Saints Row mission list: the player is standing on the sidewalk in front of a white car. She is looking at her phone, which is displayed to her right, showing all of the available and completed missions.

Saints Row mission list

To finish the campaign, you must place 6 criminal ventures in the city and complete two of them. Here is the full Saints Row missions list, with 21 missions in total:

  • First F#:!ing Day
  • Morning Commute
  • Making Rent
  • Challenge Yourself
  • Observe and Report
  • A Piece of the Action
  • The Peter Principle
  • Be Your Own Boss
  • Take Me To Church
  • Networking
  • Aggressive Recruiting
  • The Frontier
  • Donut Run
  • Corporate Retreat
  • The Great Train Robbery
  • Going Overboard
  • Non-Compete Clause
  • Severance Package
  • After Party
  • High Noon
  • Showdown

How long is Saints Row mission list: Kev, Neenah, and Eli are standing in the kitchen, welcoming the player character home. The player is off-screen.

Saints Row side missions list

In addition to the campaign, there is at least one post-campaign mission, several missions to increase the rank of your church, and a handful of loyalty missions for all three companions. Here are all of the Saints Row side missions:

Post campaign missions

  • Let’s Build a Skyscraper (Build 14 criminal ventures and complete all missions)
  • Best Friends Forever (Build Saints Tower in the city)

Criminal Empire missions

  • Drawing Heat
  • Body of Evidence
  • Good Cop/Bad Cop

Loyalty missions

Neenah

  • Neenah’s Car
  • The Forge
  • Art Appreciation

Kev

  • Office Décor
  • Idol Threat
  • The Fast and the Foodiest
  • Idol Hands

Eli

  • Shootin’ The Shit
  • The Dustmoot
  • The Rod Warrior
  • Unto the Breach

Those are all of the main missions in Saints Row. Additionally, you can complete many challenges to unlock all of the Saints Row perks, some of which require you to steal the best Saints Row cars from unsuspecting drivers.

