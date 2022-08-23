How long is Saints Row – full mission list

How long is Saints Row? Like other similar open-world games such as GTA 5, it’s easy to get sucked into driving like a maniac through the traffic-clogged streets, endlessly shooting at cops and other gang members, or taking on every side activity available.

However, before long, you’ll probably start wondering ‘just how long is Saints Row’, or more specifically, its campaign. Check out our Saints Row guide if you’re just getting started, but for now, here are all the details on how long the game is, along with all of the Saints Row missions.

Saints Row length

If you don’t spend too much time wandering around the Saints Row map aimlessly, it should take 18-20 hours to complete the main story missions. If you’re just aiming to blitz through the story, you can likely shave a few hours off this, but this is the length you’re looking at for a first, casual playthrough.

This also doesn’t take into account the Saints Row criminal ventures. How quickly these last depends heavily on which venture tasks you fully complete. Due to this, it takes a lot longer to beat Saints Row in its entirety, as there are many side missions, criminal ventures, and collectibles to find.

Saints Row mission list

To finish the campaign, you must place 6 criminal ventures in the city and complete two of them. Here is the full Saints Row missions list, with 21 missions in total:

First F#:!ing Day

Morning Commute

Making Rent

Challenge Yourself

Observe and Report

A Piece of the Action

The Peter Principle

Be Your Own Boss

Take Me To Church

Networking

Aggressive Recruiting

The Frontier

Donut Run

Corporate Retreat

The Great Train Robbery

Going Overboard

Non-Compete Clause

Severance Package

After Party

High Noon

Showdown

Saints Row side missions list

In addition to the campaign, there is at least one post-campaign mission, several missions to increase the rank of your church, and a handful of loyalty missions for all three companions. Here are all of the Saints Row side missions:

Post campaign missions

Let’s Build a Skyscraper (Build 14 criminal ventures and complete all missions)

Best Friends Forever (Build Saints Tower in the city)

Criminal Empire missions

Drawing Heat

Body of Evidence

Good Cop/Bad Cop

Loyalty missions

Neenah

Neenah’s Car

The Forge

Art Appreciation

Kev

Office Décor

Idol Threat

The Fast and the Foodiest

Idol Hands

Eli

Shootin’ The Shit

The Dustmoot

The Rod Warrior

Unto the Breach

Those are all of the main missions in Saints Row. Additionally, you can complete many challenges to unlock all of the Saints Row perks, some of which require you to steal the best Saints Row cars from unsuspecting drivers.