Secretlab just dropped a Warhammer 40,000 gaming chair, and we love it

Secretlab has revealed its first-ever Warhammer 40,000 gaming chair, which takes influence from the most iconic chapter of the Space Marines, the Ultramarines. Getting this chair design right was going to be a true test for Secretlab’s pedigree, but the end result is spectacular.

Among the best gaming chairs currently available, the Titan Evo from Secretlab is the ideal base for this ambitious new collaboration. This Ultramarine Titan Evo focuses on the little details, including an embossed purity seal attached to the headrest, while a chapter seal is emblazoned across the rear.

The same insignia you would expect to paint on the shoulder of any Ultramarine mini figure is also present on the chair’s left wing, while a black trim is present to mimic the undersuit worn by Space Marines.

Whether you plan on using this chair to play the latest games, such as Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, or to paint your next Space Marine army, Secretlab is ensuring your comfort is a priority. Featuring the company’s patent-pending cold-cure foam, a sculpted pebble seat base, and four-way L-Adapt lumbar support, the Ultramarine Titan Evo makes no compromises to accommodate the design.

The Ultramarine Titan Evo is available in one of three sizes: small, regular, and XL. You can also upgrade the armrests that come with the chair when checking out, and special cleaning wipes for the leatherette material can also be purchased for $25.

This is the latest in a long line of huge collaborations between Secretlab and some of the biggest pop culture brands in the world. In the past, we’ve seen special edition Secretlab chairs based on Minecraft, Game of Thrones, Monster Hunter, Star Wars, League of Legends, and many more.

For more reveals from the Warhammer Skulls showcase, check out the new Rogue Trader DLC, and the free Hound of Vengeance DLC coming to Total Warhammer 3.