Shindo Life codes January 2024

What are the new Shindo Life codes? Shindo Life is among the most popular gacha games on the Roblox platform thanks to its lightning-fast action, wealth of unlockables, and Naruto-like vibes. Developer RellGames is also an extremely active creator, delivering a tight weekly update schedule and serving up regular codes for rellcoins, spins, double XP, and more.

If you want to stay ahead of the competition, you’d be wise to make use of our codes list down below, which we update regularly to bring you the latest rewards before they’re gone. We’ll also explain how to redeem Roblox Shindo Life codes as well as when you can expect new codes to arrive. If you need more freebies, we also keep updated lists of new Blox Fruits codes, Pet Simulator 99 codes, and All Star Tower Defense codes.

New Shindo Life codes

Here are the latest Shindo Life codes:

4YearsShindoDevelopment! – 50 Spins/ 5k RC (NEW)

– 50 Spins/ 5k RC (NEW) AGameTheoristisGoat! – 100 Spins/10k RC (NEW)

– 100 Spins/10k RC (NEW) RELL4NewYears! – 300 Spins/30k RC (NEW)

– 300 Spins/30k RC (NEW) RELLsGivingCodes – Free spins and RELLcoins

– Free spins and RELLcoins RELLgivingThanksMate! – Free spins and RELLcoins

– Free spins and RELLcoins aRELLthanksGiving! – Free spins and RELLcoins

– Free spins and RELLcoins RELLThanksGivingL0L! – Free spins and RELLcoins

– Free spins and RELLcoins RELLCodeGivings! – 900 spins and 60k RELLcoins

– 900 spins and 60k RELLcoins RELLORAORAORA! – 5,000 RELLcoins and 50 spins

A new post over on RellGames’ official Twitter page sets some goals for the next batch of codes. More free rellcoins and spins are on the cards!

Down below, you’ll find the latest video update from developer RellGames detailing a list of additions and improvements to Shindo Life.

Expired codes

It is the sad fate of all Shindo Life codes to one day expire, though you needn’t worry about wasting your time testing them all, as we’ve gone and done it for you.

RELLkayg33!

RELLbeatdownBL!

RELLoraBLOODoraLine!

BL0ODLINEofRELL!

RELLBLinesLOL!

RELLbloodmanline2!

RykanLandz!

Rykanfanbanz!

Rykanf4ns!

Rykansanm4n!

Rykandonoman!

RaySmolman!

RayDangone!

RayWHO0!

RayNaygan!

edocoNLOL!

NoCodeBackwards!

CodeManCan!

CodeSanLan!

CodeSamaLam4!

CodeTanW4nPan!

CodeSanLan!

berellmyboi!

BigmanBoy0z!

borunarudog!

boruvkama!

deC8dezhere!

DeT1m3esN0w!

DisEsnOtDe3nd!

EspadaAiz!

g00dboiman!

happybdayaxzel!

m0reC0de3z!

makivsmaki!

mustyAk00m4!

NewY34rShindo!

RaidenGold!

How do I redeem Shindo Life codes?

Redeeming Shinobi Life 2 codes work in the same way as redeeming Shindo codes. Follow the step-by-step instructions down below to ensure you don’t put a foot wrong:

Launch Shindo Life from its official Roblox page.

Open up the main menu and find the ‘Edit’ option.

Type out or copy and paste your Shinobi Life code into the redemption box.

Your freebies will then unlock – enjoy!

If the code expires, it will not appear as ‘Already Used’ or ‘Accepted’ in the text prompt.

What are Shindo Life codes?

Shinobi Life 2 codes grant you free rewards, courtesy of developer RellGames.

By redeeming the latest codes, you can expect to earn a variety of goodies, ranging from free spins to rellcoins. They’re a great way to expedite your progression and get an edge on the competition, so it’s worth redeeming them as soon as they land, as they don’t last forever.

How do I use Shindo Life free spins?

If you’re looking to try your luck and use up your Shindo Life spins, or any remaining Shindo Life spins, here’s a detailed walkthrough of how to do just that:

Open the main menu and click or tap the ‘Edit’ button

Choose either Bloodlines or Elements

Hit the ‘Spin’ button below any Bloodline or Element you’ve unlocked to reroll the trait

Rerolling for new or better traits is a core part of the Shinobi Life 2 experience, which is why it’s so important to keep an eye out for the latest codes.

Also, bear in mind that you can only store a maximum of 500 spins at once, unless you’re willing to pay to expand your storage. Don’t be shy when it comes to spinning for the best traits.

How do I get more Shindo Life codes?

Shindo Life codes sadly do not grow on trees, and we’re very much at the mercy of the game’s weekly update cycle when it comes to securing the latest freebies. Thankfully, RellGames is more predictable than most Roblox developers when it comes to when and where they’ll release their codes.

The weekly update tends to land on weekends, which is also when RellGames drops a YouTube video running through the game’s latest changes and additions. More often than not, you’ll find new Shindo Life codes within the video’s description.

RellGames is also a big fan of setting stretch goals for additional codes. For example, the team may offer an extra code if one of their social posts hits a certain number of likes.

We recommend following RellGames’ official Twitter and Instagram accounts to stay up to date. If you fancy chatting to fellow fans of the game, here’s a handy invite to the developer’s Discord server. Or you could – and very much should – skip the faff by bookmarking this page to grab all the new Shindo Life codes as soon as they land.

What happened to Shinobi Life 2?

In a rather odd turn of events, Shinobi Life 2, which for a time was has now reverted to its original name, though we wouldn’t put it past RellGames to switch back again whenever the mood strikes. The timing of the name change, in addition to the lack of fanfare around it, made many think it was an April Fool’s joke, but the team has since confirmed that the new (old) name is here to stay. With it comes a fresh art style for promotional imagery.

If you were concerned about immediate sweeping changes to the Shinobi Life 2 formula, don’t be. Shindo Life still offers the same blend of gacha game action and multiplayer game shenanigans that made Shinobi Life 2 such a hit. So grab some of the codes above and get stuck in!

If you’re new to the weird and wild world of Roblox, you may be left wondering is Roblox safe? Alternatively, veteran players may wish to make use of the hottest Roblox music codes for any occasion. If you’re in the market for further freebies, we also keep a regularly updated list of Roblox promo codes for some of the best Roblox games in 2023