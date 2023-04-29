Solve your Jedi Survivor PC issues with this Star Wars Steam sale

With the ongoing Star Wars Jedi Survivor PC issues, the new action-adventure game may very well be unplayable on your rig. If that is the case, or you just don’t want to take the risk but want a similar Star Wars Jedi Survivor fix, there is actually a massive Star Wars Steam sale happening right now, with plenty of the older Jedi and Force Unleashed games on offer.

As the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Steam reviews land on “mostly negative” right after launch due to some pretty severe stuttering and fps drop problems, you might be wondering where else you can get your Jedi power fantasy fix in the meantime.

While the previous Cal Kestis adventure Fallen Order is certainly a good pick, you’ll be glad to hear that a Star Wars games Steam sale is taking place right now, with the older Jedi games dirt cheap and ripe for the taking.

Star Wars Jedi Steam sale

The Star Wars Steam sale is pretty expansive right now, with Squadrons, Battlefront, and even the Lego Star Wars games going cheap. The deals are available until May 5, so if you missed the recent Fanatical Star Wars Steam bundle, this is for you.

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection (five below games) is $9.16 / £6.81

Star Wars Dark Forces is $2.09 / £1.67

Star Wars Jedi Knight Dark Forces 2 is $2.09 / £1.67

Star Wars Jedi Knight Mysteries of the Sith is $1.04 / £0.73

Star Wars Jedi Knight Jedi Academy is $3.49 / £2.51

Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 Jedi Outcast is $3.49 / £2.51

On top of these Star Wars Jedi games, you can also get some more great titles for a fraction of their selling price.

Star Wars Squadrons is $5.99 / £5.24

Lego Star Wars The Complete Saga (six films) is $4.99 / £3.87

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (nine films) is $19.99 / £15.99

Right now it looks like even examining the Star Wars Jedi Survivor system requirements won’t save your PC, as even a Nvidia RTX 4090 is struggling according to our calculations. During play, PCGamesN also saw some pretty significant fps drops in the open-world areas of the game, while everywhere Respawn’s newest release ran like a dream, so it’s unclear how different rigs will respond to the issue.

There’s a lot more on offer too, so be sure to check out the Star Wars franchise Steam sale for more.

If you’ve also been concerned about the current Star Wars Jedi Survivor Steam Deck plans we’ve got you covered, or you can take a look at some of the best open-world games on PC, which Survivor may join once it gets fixed up.