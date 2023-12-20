Bethesda reveals big Starfield plans for 2024, new expansion and more

Starfield is only going to get bigger and better, as Bethesda now says its 2024 plans for the RPG include some massive content changes and long-awaited features. From new ways to travel to Shattered Space, the game’s massive upcoming expansion, this next year is an exciting one for all you space explorers and interstellar adventurers.

If you’ve spent countless hours within Bethesda’s recent RPG game and need some new content to provide you with a fresh experience, no need to fret as the turn of the year is almost here and it’s packing some serious Starfield updates. “In 2024, we’ll be updating roughly every six weeks starting with our next major update in February,” Bethesda reveals on Reddit.

The big additions are coming “on top of regular bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.” Bethesda then delves into the significant updates, including new ways to experience Starfield traveling, maps in all of the major cities, expansions to ship customization “with ship decorations, new shipbuilding options, and more,” and gameplay options that “allow for an easier or more challenging experience.”

Much like other games’ custom modes, these new options will see your game tailor-made for you. Change your own carry capacity, cargo access distance, ship damage, vendor credits, and even the way that you suffer afflictions. These gameplay options will also contain some “new survival mechanics,” although Bethesda has yet to further detail how those will work. Maybe they’ll function like survival mode does in Fallout 4.

Starfield mods will also never be the same after 2024, as Bethesda says it’s going to implement official mod support with its launch of Creations. “Beginning early next year, Starfield will be getting its own exporter and you’ll have access to a new Creation Kit,” the dev explains. The potential here is immense, and I’m personally looking forward to seeing some new Starfield planets while out and about in space.

Last but most certainly not least, we can expect to jump into Shattered Space, Bethesda’s “first major expansion” with “new story content, new locations, new gear, and much more.” The dev clarifies in its article that while we can’t hear more about the DLC right now, the team will share more about Shattered Space next year.

The studio is cooking in 2024. I don’t know about you, but I’m happy to hop into the space experience and give it another go as it receives these game-changing updates. My fingers are crossed for alien mounts. While we wait for the big plans to come to fruition, check out some locations for Starfield outposts. One can never be too prepared. Alternatively, read through our rundown on the Starfield traits and how they all work.

