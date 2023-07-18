Starfield outposts explained

What are Starfield outposts? The outposts system in Starfield allows you to create your own base camp wherever you desire on almost every planet. Depending on what you’re building your outpost for, these buildings can range from miniature homes to full-blown resource generators.

There are over 1,000 Starfield planets to explore, many of which are resource-heavy and have been left uninhabited by any other species. Utilize these planets by building extractors and assigning your Starfield companions to help mine resources, giving you the materials you need for Starfield research projects to improve your equipment. Here’s what you need to know about Starfield outposts, including what it costs to build them and why they’re so important.

Starfield outposts resource costs

We’ve only had a chance to look at the costs of a handful of structures, but here’s what it costs to build parts of your Starfield outpost:

Outpost Airlock – 1 Aluminum, 1 Lead, 1 Sealant.

– 1 Aluminum, 1 Lead, 1 Sealant. Military Hab – 3 Titanium, 2 Lead, 1 Sealant.

– 3 Titanium, 2 Lead, 1 Sealant. Small Hex Hab – 4 Aluminum, 3 Lead, 2 Sealant.

– 4 Aluminum, 3 Lead, 2 Sealant. Hab Round – 4 Aluminum, 3 Lead, 2 Sealant.

– 4 Aluminum, 3 Lead, 2 Sealant. Hydroponic Hab Round – 4 Aluminum, 3 Lead, 2 Sealant.

The size of your Starfield outpost depends entirely on the amount of resources you have to spare. Outposts consist of habitat modules, specific pieces of equipment that come in a range of shapes and sizes. If you’re just starting out, you definitely won’t have enough materials to build an outpost that can harvest materials. Given what we know about how long Starfield is, there’s a good chance you won’t be building outposts until you put at least ten hours into the game.

To build outpost parts, you’re going to need to harvest materials using your Cutter, a laser tool that can extract materials from rocks. This method can be time-consuming as you only gain one material per resource-bearing rock. Some of the other building requirements we’ve spotted include Aluminum, Sealant, and Lead. We suspect this means you’re going to have to break down some of your Starfield guns and armor to get ahold of some of these materials.

Once you collect enough resources, you should aim to build a self-sustaining system that can mine resources for you.

Starfield outposts building limitations

The developers mentioned during the Gameplay Deep Dive video that outposts can be built almost anywhere. You need to be careful about your placement with certain structures, particularly on uneven terrain where it’s difficult to place specific pieces. As long as you build your main structures on flat land, you should be able to create an outpost without running into too many problems.

That said, the devs have a variety of parts depending on what you’re trying to build in order to suit your outpost. One of the building limitations we’ve seen appear reads, “The foundation is too tall”, but this has a simple fix. If the structure supports it, you should be able to switch to a different variant that uses the same building materials. This variant might come with taller legs, making it easier to place on uneven terrain.

Starfield outposts resource generation

When you’re designing your base using the fly camera system which provides you with an overview perspective of your structure, there’s an icon in the bottom right corner that reads “Production: 0/Min”. We never saw this number change during the video, but we have to imagine it provides a rough estimate of how many resources can be harvested when you design an outpost built around productivity.

Here are the four requirements needed to increase production on your Starfield outpost:

Cargo

Crew

Needed Power

Total Power

It’s important to note that you can also place and move items within your Starfield outpost, all you need to do is enter the building and go to select an item. You should be able to place any item you’ve just purchased in any room, including full rotational support in case you’re searching for a specific design or look.

What can Starfield resources be used for?

Aside from constructing additional outposts, you can use the resources gained from each planet to help you with Research Laboratory projects. These projects contain items like Starfield weapon mods to customize your guns with, helmet mods, and medical treatment to help you on your adventure.

We also know that Starfield ship building is going to be a late-game system, one that requires players to create their own ship using a variety of materials. We have no doubt that you’re going to need to set up a number of outposts across the galaxy in order to truly call yourself rich. Once you have enough resources at your disposal, you can create the ship of your dreams, Just be sure to equip some weapons, otherwise, you may find yourself in a pickle when you’re forced into space combat against greedy pirates.

That’s all you need to know about Starfield outposts. We’re so close to the Starfield release date, we can almost taste the Starfield food available in the RPG game. Don’t forget to check out our guide on every Starfield creature to see every weird and wonderful alien species so far.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.