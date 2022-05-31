Starfield compendium is a vault of information and theories

One particularly industrious Starfield fan has put together a Starfield compendium featuring everything they could get their hands on relating to the space game. Bethesda’s next game, which legally becomes ‘Starfield’ in June, is under constant scrutiny by fans looking for new information – to the point they’ve been staring at doors in search of clues.

The massive 120 page compilation on the space RPG game put together by Gokamo features trailers, screenshots, concept art, interviews, Reddit Q&As, leaks, and more. The document is reasonably conservative in approach, making it clear what information has been garnered from where, and when they are merely speculating versus providing confirmed details.

Individual graphics are broken down in great detail and compared with details from interviews and aspects of Bethesda Games’ previous work in series such as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. In particular, Gokamo analyses interviews from Todd Howard and other Bethesda staff to pick out particular chunks that sound important. One such quote given at Develop Brighton 2020, for example, talks about the team “pushing procedural generation further than we have in a very long time.”

The document also breaks down the ‘Into the Starfield’ developer video series, pulling out some key quotes and other details. Concept art is meticulously broken down, with minor details picked out and analysed. If you’re anticipating Starfield yourself but haven’t had a chance to dig into every bit of associated media then this mammoth document could prove to be quite a handy breakdown of everything you might have missed.

Of course, the Starfield release date is still somewhat up in the air following the Starfield and Redfall delay into 2023. However, we’ll have everything you need to know in the run-up to Summer Game Fest, where we’ll hopefully get to see more of the game in action.