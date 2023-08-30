Does Starfield have cross save or crossplay?

Is Starfield crossplay? Well, technically speaking, no – because Starfield isn’t multiplayer. However, if you’re searching for this term, chances are you’re more likely to be wondering about Starfield cross save and Starfield cross progression functionality, rather than cross-platform play itself.

As Starfield is available on both Xbox and PC, if you pick up the game on both platforms you will want to know whether you can start playing on one and pick up right where they left off on the other. After all, it would suck to have to visit all 1000+ Starfield planets again from scratch, unless you’re doing so in the Starfield new game plus mode. Here’s the low down on Starfield cross save, and whether you can continue with your save file on both PC and Xbox.

Does Starfield cross save exist?

Yes, Starfield supports cross-save progression via Xbox and PC. Cross-progression is supported thanks to Starfield being an ‘Xbox Play Anywhere’ game, which means once you buy it on Xbox, you can also play it via the Xbox PC app and vice versa. Of course, since Starfield is on Game Pass too, you can play on both Xbox and PC through your Game Pass subscription. Just make sure you’re logged into the same Xbox account on both platforms.

However, there’s a catch. If you’re planning on buying Starfield via Steam, there is no confirmation yet whether cross-progression with Xbox will be possible. Of course, this isn’t a problem if you don’t own an Xbox Series X or S, but if you do and you’re planning on playing Starfield on PC, consider buying the game via the Xbox app instead so you’re able to play on your console as well.

Will Starfield feature crossplay in future?

As explained, Starfield is a strictly single-player experience, much like most of Bethesda’s previous games aside from Fallout 76. As a result, there is currently no crossplay to be found, but could it come to the game later down the line with a potential Starfield multiplayer update? Nothing has been confirmed or denied yet, and while the best Starfield mods will no doubt have a go at introducing multiplayer by entirely overhauling the game’s systems, they won’t be available for some time. Unfortunately, this goes for co-op too, including split-screen.

While you can’t explore the many Starfield cities with a real friend, you can with the Starfield companions, many of whom you’ll no doubt get to know and love over the hundreds of hours you can spend in the game.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.