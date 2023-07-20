Starfield is going to be filled with easter eggs. Whether they’re callbacks to Fallout, Skyrim, or the rest of The Elder Scrolls series, or nods to the worlds of RPG games or space exploration itself, we can expect to find a lot of smart little references once we get stuck into the world of Starfield proper. Starfield companions are also bound to play a large role in our adventures, but it seems like one, Sarah Morgan from the Constellation faction, is visually inspired by Bethesda’s own Todd Howard; or more specifically, Todd at the 2018 E3 reveal of Fallout 76.

From Starfield outposts to Starfield procedural generation, we’ve got a lot of insight into how Bethesda’s next open-world game will work. It’s only now, however, mere weeks from the Starfield release date, that I’ve spotted an apparent similarity between Sarah Morgan’s outfit and the Todd Howard Fallout 76 fit. I’ll spare you the written explanation. Just take a look at the image below, and tell me if I’m seeing things.

I mean…right? Brown leather jacket. Cut-neck blue t-shirt. It feels as if someone at Bethesda looked back at the Fallout 76 unveiling and thought ‘hm, that is a nice outfit. That would look good in Starfield.’

Or maybe I’m just so delirious now with Starfield hype that I’ve started seeing things. The information drops are becoming a bit unusual. Did you know, for example, that a spaceship in Starfield costs about the same as 45 in-game sandwiches?

And this is before the mods have even started appearing. Soon you’ll be touring the galaxy with a companion dressed like Todd Howard, in a spaceship you purchased by selling patty melts, on a quest to destroy a giant Thomas the Tank Engine on the planet Randy Savage.

It’s a sobering thought, but not all the Starfield missions are going to be like that, I’m sure. Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.