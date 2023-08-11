Starfield is almost here, which means that a new Bethesda RPG game may finally overtake the likes of Skyrim from The Elder Scrolls series or even Fallout. As the release date for Starfield continues approaching quickly, the developers have teamed up with a merchandise company to create some stylish new merch for the upcoming game. You can now wear your very own Starfield bomber jacket, reminiscent of NASA’s own uniforms.

There’s no better way to gear up for the Starfield release date than with the game’s own official merch itself. Complete with embroidered back detailing, patches, a flight tag, contrasting cuffs, and gravity wave lining, this 100% polyester jacket is the perfect way to show your love for Constellation. The color is a nice navy blue perfectly described as ‘Constellation Blue’ by Insert Coin, the video game-inspired clothing company.

Personally, I love the little rainbow space arm badge and the badge on the front marking you as a member of the flight crew. If you do too, the bomber jacket is available now for pre-order and will cost you $84.66 / £79.99. Since it is a pre-order, you can expect the jacket to ship in mid to late September. If you’re interested in pre-ordering it, you can do so on Insert Coin’s official website.

With the Starfield early access release coming up on us, it’s refreshing to see some fun space-themed merch. If you want to make sure you’re able to play Starfield as soon as you can, then you can grab Game Pass on PC. With Game Pass, you can play the Bethesda RPG on day one of its launch.

I shamefully have to admit that I’m grabbing this bomber jacket myself, and sporting it alongside my old official Amulet of Talos. If there’s one thing we RPG fans are good at, it’s definitely collecting merch. Who wants to explore space in-gam when they can’t also pretend they do so in real life, anyway?

If you haven’t done so yet, you should make sure that your PC is ready for take-off with this quick rundown of the Starfield system requirements. While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.