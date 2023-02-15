Starfield showcase may be a while as Bethesda is still “sorting stuff”

The Starfield showcase was expected soon, but Fallout and Skyrim dev Bethesda is still “sorting stuff,” so we may have to wait for Starfield release date news.

Starfield showcase may be a while as Bethesda is still “sorting stuff”: A member of Starfield faction Constellation examines some floating lights

Starfield

We were all hoping that the Starfield showcase event would be coming in the near future, but now it seems we may have to wait, as Fallout and Skyrim developer Bethesda is apparently still in the process of “sorting stuff”. More details on the RPG game, and the long-mysterious Starfield release date, may be a ways off.

On January 25, Bethesda hosted a joint event with Microsoft where it unveiled the Redfall release date. A separate event is planned for Starfield exclusively, with Bethesda claiming that the release date of the open-world game will be coming “very soon.”

Starfield is scheduled to launch at some point during the first half of 2023, so it follows that the event would be on its way shortly. Judging by new comments from Bethesda, however, this may not be the case. The developer is apparently still in the process of “sorting stuff” before unveiling anything new about Starfield.

Writing on the Starfield channel of Bethesda’s official Discord, the developer’s community manager, ‘VaultOfDaedalus’ says “we’ll have more info to share on the showcase when it’s ready to be, still sorting stuff out. I know that’s not the answer you want, but nothing specific is being withheld.”

Starfield showcase may be a while as Bethesda is still “sorting stuff”: A comment on Discord from a Bethesda developer discussing Starfield

Potentially, the Starfield showcase is still in its planning stages. If “nothing specific is being withheld,” this may also suggest that Bethesda is yet to confirm a date for the event, and thus, has nothing to keep from the Starfield community.

We all want to know when Starfield will hit Steam and Game Pass, but, as ever, these things take time. As we wait, you might want to get a headstart on Starfield character creation, so your custom spacefarer is ready to hit the galaxy from day one.

Alternatively, take a stroll through all of the Starfield cities. You might also want to get comfortable with all the Starfield traits, so you can plan your build ahead of time.

