Starfield showcase may be a while as Bethesda is still “sorting stuff”

We were all hoping that the Starfield showcase event would be coming in the near future, but now it seems we may have to wait, as Fallout and Skyrim developer Bethesda is apparently still in the process of “sorting stuff”. More details on the RPG game, and the long-mysterious Starfield release date, may be a ways off.

On January 25, Bethesda hosted a joint event with Microsoft where it unveiled the Redfall release date. A separate event is planned for Starfield exclusively, with Bethesda claiming that the release date of the open-world game will be coming “very soon.”

Starfield is scheduled to launch at some point during the first half of 2023, so it follows that the event would be on its way shortly. Judging by new comments from Bethesda, however, this may not be the case. The developer is apparently still in the process of “sorting stuff” before unveiling anything new about Starfield.

Writing on the Starfield channel of Bethesda’s official Discord, the developer’s community manager, ‘VaultOfDaedalus’ says “we’ll have more info to share on the showcase when it’s ready to be, still sorting stuff out. I know that’s not the answer you want, but nothing specific is being withheld.”

Potentially, the Starfield showcase is still in its planning stages. If “nothing specific is being withheld,” this may also suggest that Bethesda is yet to confirm a date for the event, and thus, has nothing to keep from the Starfield community.

We all want to know when Starfield will hit Steam and Game Pass, but, as ever, these things take time.

