Starfield max level speculation

What is the Starfield max level? If you’re wondering how leveling works in Starfield and whether there’s a cap on the level you can reach, we explore everything we know about the space game’s character levels.

Thanks to the Starfield showcase, we’ve seen plenty of gameplay and know a lot more about the open-world game as we approach the Starfield release date. Though we don’t know if there’s a level cap, we can speculate based on the Starfield creatures, Starfield planets, and Starfield missions, on what that could look like in the RPG game.

How does Starfield leveling work?

Like most RPGs, you can expect to gain experience by defeating enemies and completing missions, though we’re not currently sure how items and equipment feed into this. We do know that when you level up your character, you can progress your Starfield skills by earning XP and gaining skill points, one point for each level. To gain XP, you can engage in Starfield space combat, traverse the large open world, and take on different main and side quests.

Some star systems are gated by different levels, indicating what level you should roughly be before exploring. We know there’s a level 40 star system, but we have seen some level 75 creatures, so you may be able to reach level 75, and perhaps, beyond. It’s not clear if Starfield is going in the direction of Fallout 3 with its max level cap, or Fallout 4, where equipment can only be used when the level criteria is met.

When we know more about the Starfield max level, we’ll be sure to update this guide. In the meantime, check out our guides on Starfield food and how Starfield companions can complement your team.

