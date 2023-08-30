Best Starfield powers – all known superpowers

What are the best Starfield powers? While we don’t know how many Starfield powers there are in the space game, or how many we can equip at one time, the Starfield Direct did show off one superpower, so let’s take a look at how it works and what other powers we can expect to harness.

It looks like Starfield powers contribute to the best Starfield builds, taking into account Starfield skills. Though we’re not sure how skills and powers work together yet, it does look like powers are different from skills and should have different slots, though some skills have superpower potential like the Xenosociology skill, which allows you to control the minds of aliens.

All Starfield powers

As spotted in the Starfield Direct, the gravity disruption ability seems to cause enemies to suspend mid-air, vulnerable to damage and attacks for a certain amount of time. It could also be used as a defensive ability, allowing you to regroup or regain health and lift the pressure of combat if you’re outnumbered.

We can speculate that the superpowers could include evolved powers based on other Bethesda games and Skyrim’s Shout system. Skyrim’s Unrelenting Force could translate as telekinesis in Starfield, while Slow Time in Skyrim allows you to slow time in combat.

We don’t know any other Starfield powers at the moment, but we’ll be sure to update this guide with everything we find when the Starfield release date rolls around. In the meantime, check out our complete Starfield walkthrough, and how Starfield digipicking works to take over Starfield ships and access different areas.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.