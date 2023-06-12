Starfield pre-orders are already beating everything else on Steam

Starfield pre-orders are live, kicking, and available right now, after Bethesda dropped new gameplay details for its upcoming RPG game at the Xbox Games Showcase. The Fallout 4 and Skyrim maker is promising a lot with Starfield – and it seems we’re all here for it. Defeating Payday 3, Street Fighter 6, and even Valve’s beloved Steam Deck, as we head towards the Starfield release date, the space opera that Todd built is already the top-selling game on Steam, less than a day since pre-orders went up.

From Starfield backgrounds to Starfield character creation, we know a lot more now about the upcoming intergalactic odyssey, with Bethesda even confirming that long-time loathe figure the Adoring Fan will be returning from The Elder Scrolls Oblivion. The new Starfield gameplay highlighted visual upgrades since the build we saw in 2022, as well as details on the first Starfield DLC. This, surely, will be the biggest game of the year.

So big in fact, that less than 24 hours since Bethesda set loose Starfield pre-orders, it’s already jumped to the top-selling paid-for game on Steam. Cyberpunk 2077 has had a big push, too, thanks to the Phantom Liberty release date reveal and extra gameplay details. But Starfield remains at the apex, defeating other hotly anticipated upcoming games like Payday 3, and recent hits such as Street Fighter 6.

Only CSGO, the mighty Valve shooter, stands higher than Starfield, but that’s free to play – Starfield is still the boss of all premium Steam games. Here’s everything you need to know from the Starfield showcase.

While we wait for Bethesda’s next opus, you might be wondering about Starfield multiplayer. You can also get going with Starfield ship design, so you’re ready to rule the cosmos once the space sim touches down.