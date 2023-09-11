Starfield is undoubtedly Bethesda’s biggest RPG game release to date. From its expansive interstellar setting to its cast of unique characters, there is plenty of immersive gameplay to go around. As further detailed in our Starfield review, the main story is not the only questline you can follow. Every Bethesda game is known for its great side quests, with entries like Skyrim coming into mind first. You can lose hundreds of hours to its various missions. Starfield is no exception it seems, as player statistics prove that old questing habits die hard.

The Starfield launch has proven incredibly successful, even more so than Bethesda’s former behemoth RPGs like Skyrim. With millions of players invested in the brand-new galactic journey, it comes as no surprise that many of them are old Skyrim fans. What is more surprising, however, is the fact that many players who never fully completed The Elder Scrolls game’s main story are continuing down a similar road now in Starfield.

PlayTracker, a service dedicated to showcasing game statistics, posted about its findings, saying that “Skyrim players who never finished the main quest have played Starfield for 14% more time yet earned 4% fewer achievements than the average Starfield player.” Considering just how many of the obtainable achievements are tied to Starfield missions from the game’s main questline, it’s safe to say that a good few Bethesda fans are enjoying the Starfield side quests just as they did in Skyrim.

“Keep procrastinating, folks,” the post goes on in response to its findings. After all, the galaxy “ain’t going anywhere.” You can check out the full in-depth stats on PlayTracker yourself if you want to know more about how Starfield compares to past Bethesda games. Personally, I’m likely contributing to such stats as I’ve spent all of my hours thus far doing everything but the main quests. It’s all about those NPC adventures, baby.

