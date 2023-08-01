With Starfield getting closer and closer, we’ll take anything we can about Bethesda’s next RPG game. Starfield is going to have so many quests it’ll hurt your brain, which is why it’s good to hear straight from a Bethesda dev that the Starfield faction storylines will be some of the best ahead of the Starfield release date.

Bethesda Game Studios and Starfield producer Jamie Mallory – who you might remember as the Starfield sandwich bandit – has talked about what they’re most excited about with the space game, and the “treasure trove” of faction narratives is up near the top of their list of anticipated details.

“I’ve been diving deep into the quest lines of all the different factions, and I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the incredible variety in their storylines,” Mallory says. “It’s like unlocking a treasure trove of captivating narratives that many folks might not even realize exist. While some may rush through the main golden path storyline, those intrepid explorers who venture off the beaten path and delve into the faction quests are in for a real treat.

“The amount of content packed into these faction storylines is truly astonishing,” Mallory continues. “It’s like embarking on a grand adventure within an adventure, where every choice you make and every interaction you have shapes the course of the tale. The character development, the plot twists, the moral dilemmas – I’ve been completely hooked!”

Mallory’s interview does also reveal a few of the features we can expect to see a return from previous Bethesda games in Starfield too, as they were “responsible for supporting the ship builder, the star map, terminals, [and] mission boards.”

Mission boards sound an awful lot like the Preston Garvey Fallout 4 quests or Skyrim’s bandit clearouts, as they will be “exciting challenges to tackle while exploring the cosmos.”

We've also just discovered that even if you don't buy Game Pass Ultimate, instead opting to own a digital copy of Starfield outright, you actually can play it between PC and Xbox consoles at no extra cost.

