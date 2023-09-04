Where to sell Starfield items and loot

Where can you sell Starfield items? It’s a great question, because there is so much loot to pilfer and acquire throughout the enormous galaxy. You’ll very quickly run out of storage space both in your inventory, in your ship’s cargo hold, and on any poor companion you offload your junk to.

To make things more difficult, it seems at first like you can’t even sell all your unwanted stuff to the same vendor. New Atlantis has a number of different shops, but you’ll quickly discover you can’t sell your spare Starfield weapons to the convenience store, for example. This is what you need to know about selling Starfield items and where to go to get the most value.

Where to sell items in Starfield

It’s important that we clarify first that there are some places you can go to sell all categories of items in your inventory. For example, as soon as you land at New Atlantis, you’ll be next to a Trade Authority Kiosk where you can quickly offload everything you’re carrying. These kiosks can be found all over the 1000+ Starfield planets, and they are certainly convenient, but they’re not the best place to sell your gear.

It’s worth noting that if you’re looking for where to sell Starfield contraband, we have a separate guide dedicated to that, as it’s the hardest thing to offload in the game.

Where to sell weapons and armor in Starfield

When it comes to weapons and armor, you’re actually safe to sell these wherever will take them. There is no difference in value between selling at a Trade Authority Kiosk, to a Trade Authority Vendor, or to a specific store, merchant, or whoever else might be willing to buy your wares.

However, if you’re looking to offload a lot of weapons and armor, we’d recommend going somewhere with the most credits. The Centurion Arsenal store on New Atlantis, for example, has 12,500 credits and while you can only sell weapons and armor there, it’s a lot more you can potentially earn compared to the measly 5,000 credits at any Trade Authority Kiosk.

However, if you’re far enough into the game and you’ve managed to infiltrate the Crimson Fleet, you should be selling everything you own at The Key. This is where the Crimson Fleet hang out and where you’ll find the vendors with the most money in the game, who sell everything you could dream of, and they even accept contraband.

Where to sell ships in Starfield

Selling ships is a little more straightforward, as these can be sold to any Ship Services Technician in the game. Ship Services Technicians are the folks in grey and yellow jackets, such as the chap standing next to the Trade Authority Kiosk at the New Atlantis spaceport.

Simply talk to them, ask what ships they have for sale, then press R on keyboard to navigate to the sell menu. You can then cycle through your ships and see the value of each one. If you’re looking to sell a ship you’ve hijacked and stolen, you will need to ensure it’s registered first though, or it won’t show up on the sell menu.

That’s all you need to know about selling items, weapons, armor, and ships! This is just one way of earning Starfield money fast – another is to learn all about Starfield outposts and the rewards they can bring in.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.