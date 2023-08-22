How to earn Starfield credits

How do you earn Starfield credits quickly? In a universe where corporations hold a lot of the wealth among the populace, many have turned to mercenary work or piracy to get by. That said, there are a lucky few who somehow are able to make a living, and you can be one of them with some smart thinking and very big pockets.

So naturally, given that Starfield has an entire galaxy full of humans that rely on money to get by, you’ll want lots of it to spare. Heck, some of the Starfield traits require you to spend credits periodically or can get you a discount on items with specific traders. You may even find that some of your Starfield companions will help or hinder your efforts to earn a fortune. So before the Starfield release date, let’s discuss the ways that you can get rich quickly.

How to get Starfield credits quickly

The best ways to earn Starfield credits are to loot fallen human enemies or complete missions. These are the lowest-risk ways to get rich quickly, so if you’re feeling particularly naughty, plundering everything of value from someone’s house and selling your ill-gotten gains to a vendor will get you lots of cash.

When it comes to high-risk methods of earning credits, you could turn to Starfield smuggling. This involves raiding ships, potentially murdering the crew, and stealing all of their cargo. These stolen goods would be labeled as contraband, but there are ways to get around this if you know the right people.

You can also use Starfield pickpocketing mechanics to loot NPCs for some quick ill-gotten gains or Starfield lockpicking to open safes and locked doors to gain access to the valuable treasure. Just don’t get caught doing anything bad, or your assets will likely be seized.

What can you use Starfield credits on?

You could spend your hard-earned credits on new equipment, buying food from vendors, or upgrading parts to your ship. There could be other uses for credits in the game, such as helping you recruit certain companions or perhaps even aiding you in bribing someone, but we can only speculate at this point.

This is all we can tell you now about how to earn lots of Starfield credits quickly. However, we will update you on some tried and tested money-making schemes soon. In the meantime, you can learn more about the many Starfield factions out there, as well as the Starfield religions that can potentially help with handouts and discounts.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.