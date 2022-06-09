Starfield could launch on Xbox Game Pass in early 2023

Starfield is expected to release at some point in 2023, but a subtle Xbox Game Pass disclaimer suggests the sci-fi romp could arrive within the first few months. The rumour should bring comfort to Bethesda fans waiting for the publisher’s next best RPG game, but there’s room for debate over the exact meaning of the potentially unintentional blurb.

Highlighted by Reddit user Ganndalf, the spotted disclaimer states that Starfield is “expected early 2023.” This means the space adventure may show up as early as January, but it also hints at a Q1 release date window. Of course, the Xbox Game Pass information might also be a reference to Bethesda’s previous Starfield delay, which claimed the game’s launch was pushed back to “the first half” of next year.

Just like with all rumours and speculation, you should take this Starfield release date tidbit with a grain of salt. That said, it perhaps helps reassure those eagerly awaiting the RPG’s arrival, as some Starfield fans have resorted to staring at doors to uncover any news.

If you’re itching to explore Bethesda’s take on the cosmos, the internet has you covered, as someone has created a Starfield compendium that’s filled with details and theories. If that fails to satiate your sci-fi cravings, there’s also a fan-made trailer that should help fill the gap while we wait for something official.