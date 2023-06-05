Street Fighter 6 has already hit over one million players

There has not been an opening weekend as crazy as Street Fighter 6‘s has been for Capcom’s fighting game series in a good while now. After only just dropping, fans from all over the world are going wild for the game. Not only has Street Fighter 6 reached its quick milestone of over one million players, however, as the entire series has also hit its own now with over 50 million copies sold worldwide. Other similar games like Mortal Kombat and Tekken have been blown out of the water, moreso out of the atmosphere itself, by Street Fighter 6.

With its appealing gameplay and impressive graphics, it comes as no surprise that Street Fighter 6 is simply unrivalled within the fighting game community. To put things into perspective, Street Fighter 6 has overtaken Steam’s fighting game records completely in just a matter of days. Mortal Kombat 11, the latest title in one of Street Fighter’s greatest rivals, has a record of just 35,147 concurrent Steam players. Tekken 7, another strong competitor, has a lower number at 18,966.

Less than one full day after Street Fighter 6’s launch, the game hit a whopping concurrent playerbase on Steam of 65,873 players. This is almost double what Mortal Kombat 11 has achieved, and about FIVE times Capcom’s previous record. Street Fighter 5 reached a much lower record at 14,783 players. It is no wonder then that Capcom wants to celebrat its ridiculously large new fandom then, as the developers are gifting all Street Fighter 6 players a profile title.

If you own a copy, you can equip the special “Just Picked up SF6” title for free to commemorate the game’s achievement. This little gift is definitely a nice surprise for all current Street Fighter 6 players. Capcom seems to be incredibly excited about its sales, and there is never a better way to celebrate than by giving back to the community responsible.

