Terraria 1.4.4 update makes your bases a lot more stylish

Developer Re-Logic might have said that the Terraria 1.4.4 update Labor of Love is content locked as it aims to hit a late September release, but that doesn’t mean that the team is done teasing new additions to one of the best crafting games on PC. The latest (and supposedly final, though we’ve heard that promise before) update is in the polishing stages, but the team is still taking fun Terraria 1.4.4 fan suggestions, and its latest addition offers some rather snazzy home decor potential.

As lead Terraria artist Victor Moura reveals on Twitter, a much-requested update for Labor of Love will allow players to turn every type of glowing moss into special glowing moss bricks. These variously coloured neon-lit blocks will add a pleasing blast of colour to your base – whether you use them to colour coordinate your NPC housing, create stunning Terraria art, or build your very own Times Square.

Re-Logic vice president Whitney ‘Cenx’ Spinks says that this particular update was inspired by one specific user who has long asked Re-Logic for additional neon blocks. “He is the reason we did this,” Cenx notes, to which the user in question responds excitedly, “I’m freaked out, it looks fantastic!” While it may have been crafted with one player in mind, it’s certainly going to be a very welcome addition for anyone looking to spice up their builds.

Personally, we’re very excited to craft a neon-soaked rainbow hellavator with them – and we’re not alone. Moura says that lead developer Andrew ‘Redigit’ Spinks has already done exactly that, and “it looks amazing.” Some users also spotted another sneaky addition slipped into the post – a mysterious toucan statue. After this was pointed out, Moura simply responded, “I wonder what it implies…”

As Terraria 1.4.4 approaches, we also got a look at some rather unique-looking early Terraria 2 concept art. Among the major additions you can expect are an end to corrupted Terraria jungle troubles and a huge buff to your Terraria inventory size. Be sure to check out our picks of the best Terraria mods for plenty of other ways to spice up your game – and, if you’re just starting out, our Terraria bosses guide will see you through one of the best sandbox games as safely as possible.