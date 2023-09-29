Terraria 1.4.5 update lets you sling mud and befriend a developer

Terraria 1.4.5 will let you befriend an adorable fairy pet with a deep-rooted hatred for trees, inspired by one of the game’s lead developers and its creator’s partner. The arrival of the Terraria State of the Game for September 2023 gives us some more spoilers for the next big update, and there’s a new weapon and building tool coming that’ll let you disrespect your opponents and make a real mess of the place.

The Terraria 1.4.5 update is progressing well, Developer Re-Logic reports in its monthly State of the Game blog for September 2023. “Another fantastic month of development has passed by,” it says, “and the team is really feeling great about what we have in store for 1.4.5.” It notes that some of the new Terraria music coming to the sandbox game has come in, saying, “it still needs a bit of work, but we are really digging it!”

We get a couple of Terraria 1.4.5 spoilers as the team is mostly heads-down working on the next update. The first of these comes courtesy of the great Terraria forum civil war that took place in July between the game’s creator, Andrew ‘Redigit’ Spinks, and his partner and Re-Logic vice president, Whitney ‘Cenx’ Spinks.

As part of the agreed peace treaty between ‘Team Tree’ and ‘Team Axe,’ Redigit promised a fairy pet with an axe, and we’ve now been given a glimpse of exactly what it looks like. The resulting ‘Cen-Axe’ fairy is an adorable flying miniature representation of Cenx’s green-haired, purple-suited avatar. Honestly, I can’t think of anything more adorable than a game’s creator immortalizing his wife and long-time development companion in an in-game fairy form.

The Cen-Axe fairy “is a menace to any trees that might cross her path,” and can be seen taking her signature weapon to any trees nearby. While Re-Logic notes, “Don’t let her know that she isn’t very good at actually chopping them down,” it appears she is able to make some headway, as the occasional hunk of wood appears to fly out every so often as she relentlessly swings away.

That’s not the only spoiler we get today, however. Also revealed is a new item that’s both a building tool and a weapon, although the damage it deals out is probably more insult than injury compared to the best Terraria weapons. This is the Terraria mud ball, and it can be hurled from your character much like snowballs, dealing small amounts of damage to anyone you hit.

The mud ball serves a secondary purpose, however, also placing a mud block anywhere it lands. That means you can use it to create emergency barriers during combat, build your way across awkward gaps, or just make a real mess of your base. Be careful how reckless you get with it, then, lest you find yourself with a lot of clearing up to do.

You can catch up on the rest of the goings-on in the Terraria community, which includes further comments on Re-Logic’s donation to Unity rivals in the wake of ongoing fee concerns, along with plenty of fantastic builds and pieces of fan art shared by players, in Re-Logic’s full Terraria State of the Game blog post on the Terraria forums.

The team also notes that it’s nearing 100,000 packs on the Steam Workshop, so have a look through the best Terraria mods to see what you should be installing first. We’ve also got the lowdown on all Terraria bosses for those of you still learning the game.