Terraria 1.4.5 update brings boulder rain, yes you read that right

Terraria is the ultimate sandbox game, and much of why we love it so much has to do with its dedicated creators. Redigit and Cenx, the ultimate game-developing power couple, have been dropping hints about the Terraria 1.4.5 update’s new features on the game’s official forums. While we’ve had little previews of new paintings and gameplay changes, the latest roundup of spoilers is honestly one of the silliest. What’s the weather going to be like in-game, you ask? It’ll be raining boulders, hallelujah.

I thought the lawn-mowing dinosaur was going to define Terraria’s upcoming update, but boy was I wrong. Boulders are going to, and they’ll be coming for us in every which way. In a forum post revealing a spoiler on 1.4.5, Redigit left two words that have changed everything… boulder rain. Yeah, you know those horrifying balls of death that come for you if you try to go through the Underground without minding traps?

They’re going to fall from the sky. Not only will Terraria be getting boulder rain, though, but we may also see expanded sky islands. Redigit discussed a possible seed relating to such expansion, but he did disclose that he “may or may not” get around to it at some point. It doesn’t seem like we’ll be getting new bosses, though, as they are simply “outside the scope of this update.”

If you’re anything like me, then you want to know about the cute things that are coming and not so much the dangerous ones. While we’ve covered the new Dead Cells summon before, we could also be getting some new pets with the update as Redigit responded to a fan asking the devs to bring back old pets such as the Petri Dish.

He wrote, “If we add any new pets it’ll be Alma the bunny from the comics, or a rat for my daughter.” Yoyo fans unite, as the creator went on to confirm that the fun melee weapon is going to receive “a small bit of love with this update.” Finally, while no precise release date has been confirmed, it looks like we can expect to see 1.4.5 sooner than later as Redigit wrote that it’s “probably a few months off at the minimum.” For a more in-depth rundown of all the forum spoilers, be sure to check out Chippy’s full video summing them up here.

