Terraria is one of the best sandbox games ever to bless our screens. It can’t be stressed enough how much work Re-Logic pours into its creative experience as the developers continue to update Terraria years after its release. The team recently dropped its State of the Game, a monthly post containing all of the latest news and sneak peeks at the upcoming 1.4.5 update, showcasing some new features. While some of the news is relatively small, a couple of the announcements stand out, and it looks like Terraria’s 1.4.5 update will be love at first bite.

We learned about Terraria’s boulder rain, and its Dead Cells summon, but you’ll never guess what the new State of the Game has revealed about 1.4.5. “With 128 different possible seed combinations, the team has let its creativity run wild by adding a whole bunch of fun combo effects,” reads the dev post, specifying that at least two of those combinations will “substantially change the gameplay experience in unexpected ways.”

The State of the Game also revealed that the devs have been listening to our requests, especially the frequent complaint calling for a way to see which worlds have been visited previously by which characters so as to keep track of which character goes with which world(s). “Players and worlds are also now sorted by most recently played,” as written in the report.

In my opinion, though, one update stands out among the others. Re-Logic has posted a short clip of what appears to be a vampire character in Terraria walking aboveground only to be set ablaze. Yes, the game has an adorable Dracula-like outfit already, but this is much more than just a set of clothing. It looks like we will be able to play as vampires in the 1.4.5 update, weak to the sunlight and all. “You’ve seen your last sunrise,” the text beneath the scene reads, “that must suck!”

Honestly, I didn’t think I could love Terraria more than I already did before seeing this State of the Game, but here I am doing just that. After seeing the lawn-mowing dinosaur mount, I thought the game had reached the peak of content we never knew we needed. Nope. The team has taken my favorite thing, vampires, and possibly made it something playable. Catch me running around my biomes while on fire when 1.4.5 drops.

