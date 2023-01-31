The Crew Motorfest is set in Hawaii and coming this year

The follow-up entry in The Crew racing game series is The Crew Motorfest, Ubisoft has revealed. Coming later this year, The Crew Motorfest is set in an international automotive festival on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu, and you can register to try it out early starting February 1.

Ubisoft says O’ahu makes for an ideal driving experience: “This is the perfect playground for players to have fun together in with their vehicles: racing through the city streets of Honolulu, going down the ashy volcano slopes, adventuring deep in the lush rainforest, drifting along the curvy mountain roads, or just chilling on the sunny beach.”

The Crew Motorfest will also feature “hundreds of the most legendary vehicles,” and that there’s something for every taste in automotive styles.

Ubisoft is running a special Insider Program for “the most engaged players” in the run-up to The Crew Motorfest release date. By registering at the official site, players will have a chance to try the game out early, with a first phase beginning February 1. The test, which will be broken up into several phases, will provide feedback for the development team to use as they finalise production on the game.

If you’re keen on getting completely immersed in a Hawaiian racing vacation, the best PC steering wheel will help you feel the grip of every turn on the highway.