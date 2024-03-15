While The Sims 4 is a free game nowadays, you can certainly spend a sizable chunk of change scooping up all its many pieces of DLC and expansions. Fortunately, EA occasionally throws us a bone by giving players one of its add-ons as a free DLC, and as the weather starts to turn towards the warmer months it’s done just that again. While we await news on Project Rene and the upcoming Sims 5, you’ll now be able to freshen up your outdoor decor with cosmetics and activities for nothing.

The total price of all The Sims 4 DLC adds up pretty quickly across its expansion packs (the biggest add-ons), game packs (notable new content and features), and stuff packs (bundles of new items to spice up your life). As such, being able to grab even one of them without paying is a welcome gift to boost your time with The Sims 4, which itself is already a worthy contender to be considered one of the best free PC games.

Like all stuff packs, The Sims 4 Backyard stuff would typically set you back $10 (£9), so while it’s one of the cheaper offerings normally the chance to snag it for free is certainly worth jumping on. It’s a perfect way to ready your yard for the spring and summer months, giving you two water slides that fulfill your Sim’s need for fun along with improving their fitness and motor skills.

It also includes a bird feeder and a variety of wind chimes to further upgrade your outdoor areas. As someone who’s played a lot of the base game, I did find the outdoor options to be fairly lacking, so this is likely a very welcome addition for anyone who is playing The Sims 4 as a free Steam game.

The Sims 4 Backyard Stuff is yours for free if you claim it before Saturday April 13. You can get it on Steam or through EA’s own store, so make sure to add it to your account before then to dodge its usual $9.99/£8.99 price tag.

